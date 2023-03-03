S’pore retail sales dip 0.8% in January after GST hike, marking first drop in nearly a year

SINGAPORE – Takings at the till fell in January amid a slump in motor vehicle sales and as consumers snapped up fewer big-ticket furniture and household equipment after the goods and services tax rate was raised.

Retail sales dipped 0.8 per cent in January year on year, reversing the revised 7.7 per cent increase in December that came amid the year-end festive season.

The last time sales fell was in February last year, when it slid 3.5 per cent due to the timing of Chinese New Year as consumers did their pre-festive shopping earlier.

Excluding motor vehicles, January’s retail sales rose 2.1 per cent, cooling from the 9.8 per cent increase in December.

Overall takings fell 9.4 per cent from December on a seasonally adjusted basis. This compares with a 1.3 per cent increase from November to December.

Buoyed by spending for Chinese New Year, retail sales still grew for many categories in January compared with a year ago. Food and alcohol saw the largest increase of 36.3 per cent, followed by apparel and footwear, which rose 23.7 per cent.

However, motor vehicle sales tumbled 23.5 per cent due to lower certificate of entitlement quotas, while sales of furniture and household equipment dipped 13.5 per cent amid lower demand.

Overall, the estimated total retail sales value in January was $4.2 billion, of which online sales made up about 11.5 per cent, lower than the 13 per cent recorded in December.

While retail sales fell in January, takings of food and beverage services grew at a faster pace. They rose 21.8 per cent year on year, extending the 13.9 per cent increase in December.

All industries in the F&B sector recorded growth in sales, with food caterers seeing the largest increase of 110.2 per cent amid higher demand for event and in-flight catering. Turnover of fast-food outlets, restaurants, cafes, foodcourts and other eating places rose between 11.5 per cent and 21.7 per cent.