Bras Basah bookstore Music Book Room to close in March after 43 years as owner retires

SINGAPORE – Music Book Room, a haven of music books and compact instruments, will be closing its doors in March after 43 years.
Located on the first floor of Bras Basah Complex, the store has served generations of music lovers and students with its affordable prices and wide range of music books covering piano, guitar, drums and more.
It also boasts a variety of Mandarin CDs and vinyl records of genres from classic opera to Mandopop, as well as beginner’s guides to classical hits, modern pop and Disney tunes.
Miscellaneous items such as Chinese chess sets and fountain pens can also be found, and printing services are available as well.
Over a phone call, owner Kwek Boon Watt, 75, tells The Straits Times in Mandarin that he has chosen to retire.
“I’m getting old, my kids don’t want to take over and the environment has changed. Even though our business is steady, maintaining the store requires big changes.”
Though sales have been consistent both online and in-store, he says the advent of online shopping and streaming music have caused an overall decline in customer traffic.
Long-time employee Lee Soh Kuan, 62, says in Mandarin: “Young people don’t listen to CDs any more. Computers and cars don’t even have CD players.”
News of the closure was announced on Music Book Room’s Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, attracting several loyal customers to the store for final purchases.
Ms Lee says: “Some customers have been coming here since it opened in 1980, bringing their children and grandchildren along over the years.”
Music Book Room is one of the original tenants in Bras Basah Complex, moving in shortly after the building was completed in 1980.
Though many regulars have been patronising the store for years, Mr Kwek says it still attracts new customers.
“When we sold calendars for the new year, people saw our posts online and came down in person.”
Music teacher Jamie Tan, 33, says: “I come to buy music books for my students and myself. This is the best place to go for classical guitar books, but I’ll probably have to buy them online now.”
Though he has visited only a few times, he was sad to hear that the store will be no more.
Music Book Room is the latest casualty in an era when bricks-and-mortar independent bookstores struggle to keep up with the increasing popularity of online stores and e-books.
The Moon, previously at 37 Mosque Street, closed permanently in January 2022 after four years due to high rental costs.
And in January 2023, BooksActually in Jalan Besar shuttered after 18 years, seemingly due to financial troubles.
For those wishing to bid Music Book Room a final farewell, clearance sales are ongoing while stocks last.
There is no set date for the store’s official closure.
Ms Lee says: “I’ve been working here for 42 years. I started when I was 20. I will definitely miss it.”