Bras Basah bookstore Music Book Room to close in March after 43 years as owner retires

SINGAPORE – Music Book Room, a haven of music books and compact instruments, will be closing its doors in March after 43 years.

Located on the first floor of Bras Basah Complex, the store has served generations of music lovers and students with its affordable prices and wide range of music books covering piano, guitar, drums and more.

It also boasts a variety of Mandarin CDs and vinyl records of genres from classic opera to Mandopop, as well as beginner’s guides to classical hits, modern pop and Disney tunes.

Miscellaneous items such as Chinese chess sets and fountain pens can also be found, and printing services are available as well.