AI, data analytics improve decision-making process, but human touch still key at SAF exercise

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho – At the heart of Exercise Forging Sabre is an integrated command post dominated by multiple screens that inform the decision-making of Singapore commanders.

Ranging from live feeds taken by drones to a large map of the battlefield that indicates the position of both friendly and enemy forces, the command and control information system (CCIS) plays a crucial role in warfighting efforts.

First introduced in 2021’s iteration of the exercise, the system makes use of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to produce battlefield solutions.

This time around, several enhancements have been made, including the ability to recommend the best weapon response to multiple targets, as well as the capacity to assess the extent of possible collateral damage, in order to minimise it.

During a media visit on Wednesday (US time) to the integrated command post at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, Captain Emil Lau, who worked on the development of the CCIS, said the tool has sped up many processes, which in turn results in quicker decisions being made.

The 35-year-old added that the exercise has given the opportunity to his team to verify if the new additions do indeed prove useful in operations.

“Generally, the response has been great. Across the command post, all (the) battle staff have been using the new modules liberally,” he said.

One of the new modules is the CCIS’ new capability of recommending solutions to tackling multiple targets.