AI, data analytics improve decision-making process, but human touch still key at SAF exercise

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho – At the heart of Exercise Forging Sabre is an integrated command post dominated by multiple screens that inform the decision-making of Singapore commanders.
Ranging from live feeds taken by drones to a large map of the battlefield that indicates the position of both friendly and enemy forces, the command and control information system (CCIS) plays a crucial role in warfighting efforts.
First introduced in 2021’s iteration of the exercise, the system makes use of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to produce battlefield solutions.
This time around, several enhancements have been made, including the ability to recommend the best weapon response to multiple targets, as well as the capacity to assess the extent of possible collateral damage, in order to minimise it.
During a media visit on Wednesday (US time) to the integrated command post at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, Captain Emil Lau, who worked on the development of the CCIS, said the tool has sped up many processes, which in turn results in quicker decisions being made.
The 35-year-old added that the exercise has given the opportunity to his team to verify if the new additions do indeed prove useful in operations.
“Generally, the response has been great. Across the command post, all (the) battle staff have been using the new modules liberally,” he said.
One of the new modules is the CCIS’ new capability of recommending solutions to tackling multiple targets.
As information streams back to the command post from various assets, the system can now digest the data and provide the best course of action to take down multiple threats.
In the demonstration shown to the media, the CCIS offered two possible assets as being able to handle two targets that popped up on the screen.
It was eventually decided to have one of the Singapore Army’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems deal with one threat, while the other was left to a fighter jet. The deciding factor was based on their relative distance to the targets.
But rather than taking the CCIS’ recommendations as gospel, the final say remains in the hands of the commander, said Lieutenant-Colonel Ray Lee, 44, adding that the CCIS is not meant to remove humans completely from the decision-making process.
LTC Lee, the mission commander for the Integrated Systems Development Group, said the information put up on the CCIS allows for faster and better-informed decisions.
“Ultimately, the commander will make his own decision based on the recommendation engine... For our kind of operations, it’s very difficult to leave it to a computer to decide whether to strike or not.”
For instance, when it comes to minimising collateral damage, the CCIS can now map it out. The system can estimate the impact that different weapons can cause in specific areas, which Capt Lau described as being “very important”.
“(It) allows us at a quick glance to understand the impact of our operations on the vicinity of where we’re working on,” he said, with the module taking into account nearby buildings.
However, commanders can still choose to proceed without following the CCIS’ recommendations.
A scenario presented to the media showed that collateral damage would be caused to several buildings in the area, but as the command post received intelligence informing them that civilians in the area had already been evacuated, the operation’s commander could choose to proceed with the strike.
LTC Lee said: “We’ll do our best to ensure the safety of civilians, as well as sensitive buildings that we will not hit.
“But information... will not be perfect. So if that’s the case, we’ll make the best informed decision at that point in time.”