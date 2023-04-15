Kebun Baru Community Club launches Dads for Life initiative to help fathers bond with their children

SINGAPORE – Fathers in Ang Mo Kio can now tap opportunities to forge closer bonds with their children via a Dads for Life group.

Launched on Saturday in Kebun Baru Community Club at a Family Day event that was attended by around 1,500 residents and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, it is the first to be based in a constituency.

Dads for Life is a national movement run by the Centre for Fathering which aims to inspire, mobilise and involve fathers to become good influences in their children’s lives.

Kebun Baru MP Henry Kwek said a father’s input is important at every stage of his children’s life, adding that research has shown the lifelong impact dads have.

“When fathers are positively engaged, their children usually thrive physically and emotionally. They are also more sociable, resilient and positive towards life. And not to mention, when fathers are more involved in our children’s lives, and pull in their fair share as parents, our mothers appreciate that immensely,” he noted.

Activities such as breakfast with dads and father-child experiential workshops will be organised from June.

On Saturday, the community club’s basketball court was converted into an activities corner where families participated in 3D pen printing as well as interactive Lego, caricature, table tennis, silat, taekwondo and karate activities.

Many also watched martial arts performances.

At the manicure station, civil servant Pream Raj was with his daughter Freyaa, seven, while she had her nails done.

Said Mr Pream, 38, who has another daughter, aged four: “Whether you’re a mum or dad, it’s important to spend time with the family, taking care of the kids. Both parents have an equal part to play.”

Spending time with children is essential especially when many families are now dual-income, said Mr Kevin Goh, deputy group head, engagement and programmes, at Dads for Life.

Busy careers mean that families will have to “innovate” to raise their children. Some may get a helper, ask for help from other family members or enroll their kids in after-school care.

Mr Goh said: “Whatever decision a family makes to manage the child, the end of the day is when both mum and dad should spend quality time... If we are aware that the time is so short, then we have to make sure we maximise the time spent with them.”

Singapore’s work-from-home experience during the Covid-19 pandemic has allowed some flexibility in raising children. He added: “That (the pandemic) has shown us that we can actually build work around family, rather than build family around work.”