Children living in Jurong West rental flats get free enrichment classes under community uplift scheme

SINGAPORE – About 50 to 60 primary school-going children living in rental flats in Jurong West can now take part in free enrichment activities such as rock climbing, pottery and arts and crafts.

These activities are organised as part of the UOL-PPHG Community Uplift Programme launched on Saturday at the Parkroyal hotel in Beach Road. The effort is carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

Through the programme, property and hospitality company UOL Group and its hotel subsidiary Pan Pacific Hotels Group (PPHG) hope to offer a range of enrichment and learning opportunities specifically tailored to meet the developmental needs of children.

The initiative is part of MSF’s Community Link efforts to promote stability, self-reliance and social mobility for children and families living in rental housing.

UOL said more enrichment activities will be rolled out over the next three years, with the aim of promoting learning outside of the classroom and developing well-rounded children with diverse interests and experiences. It hopes to reach out to 150 to 200 families in that time.

UOL and PPHG will be co-hosting the activities at various malls and hotels under their portfolio, and encouraging their employees to volunteer in the programme.

About $150,000 worth of support in kind from UOL – in the form of the activities and use of venues – will be given over the next three years.

Ms Asmidar Mat Adam, 44, a single parent of five children aged nine to 18, said she was looking forward to taking her two youngest children for rock climbing.

“I’m usually busy with work and have no time to find activities to take them to. This gives me a chance to bond with my children, so I’m happy,” she said.

Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee, who was the guest of honour at the launch, said: “This programme not just provides support to the children... but it also goes further by providing opportunities for the family to spend time together.”

Ms Wee Wei Ling, PPHG executive director of sustainability partnerships, lifestyle and asset, said: “We hope... to bring about a bigger impact on meeting the needs of children living in rental housing, and build their confidence and resilience.”