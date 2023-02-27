Former Kampong Eunos community centre to be turned into creative centre for youth

SINGAPORE – The former Kampong Eunos Community Centre at 10 Kampong Eunos will be turned into a creative centre for youth.

This will be done in partnership with non-profit organisation Vivita Singapore, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Law Rahayu Mahzam on Monday during the debate on the Ministry of Law’s (MinLaw) budget.

Citing several examples of how state properties will be repurposed, Madam Rahayu said the former community centre will be turned into a “creative accelerator and innovation studio for the youth community”.

At the centre, Vivita will provide enrichment programmes and facilities that foster creative skills, she added.

MinLaw said the project “aims to inspire children and youth across diverse socio-economic backgrounds to explore their creative passions, turn their ideas to life, and innovate for a better world”.