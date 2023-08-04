What counts as workplace discrimination under S’pore’s proposed new law

SINGAPORE - The Tripartite Committee on Workplace Fairness proposed on Friday a framework for workplace fairness legislation that prohibits workplace discrimination on the basis of five protected characteristics.

These characteristics are: nationality; age; sex, marital status, pregnancy status and caregiving responsibilities; race, religion and language; and disability and mental health conditions.

Making an adverse employment decision because of any of these traits can be seen as discriminatory.

The five traits are the most commonly reported forms of workplace discrimination, and together account for more than 95 per cent of discrimination complaints received by the Tripartite Alliance of Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) and the Ministry of Manpower from 2018 to 2022, said the committee in its report.

These are some examples from the report of what could count as discrimination under the law, and what will not.

1. Nationality

Yes

A Singaporean job seeker applies for a senior role in a firm, and fully meets the job requirements, including the required technical expertise and years of relevant work experience. However, the interview records show that the hiring manager did not consider the Singaporean candidate fairly and offered the job to a foreigner only because the foreigner is of the same nationality as the hiring manager.

2. Age

Yes

A job seeker applies to be a facilitator for children’s workshops. During the interview process, the employer asks about the job seeker’s age. After she replies that she is 50 years old, the employer says that she is not suitable for the role, as they prefer a younger person who would be more energetic.

No

As part of the selection process for a finance role, an employer requires all job seekers to take and pass a numeracy test. Older workers performed poorer on this test than younger workers. Even if the employer did not intend to discriminate against older workers and has a reasonable basis to require the numeracy test, some workers may see the disparity in test results as a form of indirect discrimination, where an apparently neutral company practice effectively puts certain people at a disadvantage.

Indirect discrimination was not included in the proposed framework, as such grey situations could be frequently litigated and lead to considerable uncertainty for employers and employees, said the Tripartite Committee on Workplace Fairness. However, Tafep will assess and take up such cases where appropriate.

3. Sex, marital status, pregnancy status, caregiving responsibilities

Yes

Pregnancy

A job seeker is offered a role as a finance officer. A pre-employment medical check-up reveals that she is pregnant. The company subsequently retracts the offer, saying that the nature of the job is not suitable for a pregnant employee, even though it is a desk-bound role.

Expressed desire to bear a child

An employee applying for her company’s talent development scheme is asked during the interview process if she plans to start a family, and she says she is keen to do so soon. She does not get a place, and her employer says this is because the interview panel felt that she would not be suitable for the high demands of the scheme due to her family plans.

Caregiving responsibilities

A male employee is the primary caregiver for his father. With the agreement of his supervisor, he has been taking time off work to accompany his father for medical treatments several days a week, while meeting his work requirements and maintaining performance standards. His supervisor later tells him that the company has decided to let him go so that he can concentrate on his caregiving responsibilities.

No

A wellness establishment hires female therapists, as their job is to carry out personal body massages and spa treatments for female customers. Employers can consider a protected characteristic in employment decisions if it is a genuine and reasonable job requirement, a principle already established in the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices.