Can workplace fairness law deter errant employers and avoid worsening work conflict?

The law must factor in subtle tactics and bad faith actions undermining fair employment

There are many ways in which errant employers may seek to circumvent such a law or mischievous workers may want to abuse it. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Mathew Mathews and Melvin Tay

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

For many workers in Singapore, discrimination at the workplace is a daily lived reality.

A law is now in the works to give greater protection to such employees and to enable them to seek remedies if they have been harmed.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top