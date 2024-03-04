askST Jobs: Are pay cuts after long career breaks inevitable?

Manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career. Get more tips by signing up to The Straits Times’ HeadSTart newsletter.

Q: Does taking a long career break mean I will get a pay cut?

A: A long career break generally entails a pay cut, says Ms Jaya Dass, regional managing director of permanent recruitment for Asia-Pacific at recruitment firm Randstad.

However, this varies based on time spent away from work and how job tasks have evolved in that time, she notes.

This means a cut is more likely in roles dealing with technology, particularly in professional services, especially when the time away is more than a year.

“The wage offered is directly correlated to how long it takes for the employee to get back to productivity, and then to add value,” says Ms Dass.

Conversely, those in lower-wage rank-and-file roles with tasks that remained relatively consistent would be more likely to receive the same salary, or even more, she adds.

This is because of shifting norms over time in the wider market, such as companies hewing to the Progressive Wage Model in Singapore’s case, she says. The model refers to a wage ladder for lower-wage workers, tied to productivity growth and skill improvements.

Ms Dass adds that workers returning to the workforce would still be competing with those who continued working during their break, so these returnees need to give prospective employers strong reasons to pay them similarly.

Still, it is not impossible for a professional to return to the market at the same or higher wage.

“Returning employees into industries that have talent shortages or require talent with niche skills tend to have higher leverage in the negotiation of their compensation and benefits packages, maintaining or possibly increasing their pay,” says Ms Betul Genc, the senior vice-president and head of Asean at recruitment firm Adecco.

Ms Dass adds that those who have outstanding rapport with their interviewers, or have done other things during their time away that can add value in the workplace, tend to avoid a pay cut.

For instance, they may have worked in part-time roles, done charity work, become involved in a non-governmental organisation, taken up a hobby or studied a new field that broadened their skill sets and perspective, Ms Dass adds.

She advises those who want to return to be very deliberate in their approach. This means studying the companies hiring, the staff there and how people have moved around job roles.

Returnees should tap their networks, such as by requesting a chat with former colleagues over coffee, to understand how industry norms have shifted and what is needed to pick up where they left off.

She adds: “If your objective is just to come back to the market, you must compromise, but if you wish to pick up where you left off and then some, you’ve got to come up with compensating factors.”

Ms Dass also suggests that returnees play to their strengths by applying to familiar fields, as making a career switch after a long break is doubly challenging.

Furthermore, she advises returnees to justify their break as if they were left with no other choice.

Even though pursuing other things in lieu of working is a valid lifestyle choice, candidates should not justify their break as wanting an easier time, or a decision to return made just to receive a pay cheque.

Instead, they should focus on factors that led to their not taking up alternative arrangements that would keep them in the workforce.

Ms Dass also suggests returnees consider taking up short-term contract roles of a few months to a year, adding: “It is a good way to wean yourself back into working, with a chance of conversion to a full-time role if you perform well.”

The chances of being hired may also be higher due to immediate availability, compared with someone else who needs to serve notice at their current role, and lower risk to the prospective employer.

Moreover, companies are more likely to adjust job tasks and performance indicators to a level returnees can cope with, given the short time spent in the gig.

A contract role also gives returnees time and exposure to how the job market has evolved, Ms Dass adds.

Meanwhile, Ms Genc suggests potential employers and returning employees discuss the possibility of a job redesign or upskilling plan when negotiating for a mutually agreeable compensation package.

Have a question? Send it to askst@sph.com.sg