askST Jobs: How to deal with tough job interview questions?

Q: How do I handle tough job interview questions?

A: You do not need to perfectly answer all interview questions, or even think that you need to be right all the time, says Dr David Leong, managing director of PeopleWorldwide Consulting.

“Some questions posed by interviewers are designed to elicit reactions and gauge your behaviour under pressure,” he notes.

Generally, challenging questions could involve testing how much knowledge candidates have, and how they apply this to unfamiliar situations on the fly, says Ms Jaya Dass, regional managing director of permanent recruitment for Asia-Pacific at recruitment firm Randstad.

Such questions tend to be more prevalent and intense in the finance, digital technology and life science sectors, due to the deep niche skills and high stakes involved, Ms Dass adds.

Likewise, Dr Leong identifies the technology and consulting fields as two employment areas where candidates being interviewed for a job may be asked thorny questions.

“These fields often feature problem-solving questions that test analytical abilities and creativity. For technology roles, coding interviews can be particularly daunting, assessing not just knowledge, but also logical thinking and efficiency under pressure,” Dr Leong says.

Meanwhile, finance and investment banking candidates might face complex case studies or financial modelling tests, evaluating their numerical aptitude, market understanding and decision-making skills under tight timelines.

“Ethical questions and scenarios are common, testing candidates’ judgment, empathy and adherence to protocols in high-stakes environments,” adds Dr Leong.

Tough questions can revolve around candidates’ behaviour, such as being asked about tough situations they have faced in the past and how they responded, Ms Dass notes.

Questions of that kind are not easy to master, and candidates need to be honest, candid and thoughtful with their answers.

These questions are asked in the hopes of understanding how candidates are likely to respond to similar challenges in the future, says Ms Dass.

For instance, she has seen an employer asking candidates who work closely with senior management if they would report lapses by their bosses to the company or stay loyal.

She adds that the exact situation posed, and desired range of answers, would vary depending on the skill sets and character traits employers need for their line of business.

For example, a company in a creative field may look for people with a track record of risk-taking, but not a bank, she notes.