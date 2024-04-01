askST Jobs: How to deal with tough job interview questions?

In this series, manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career. Get more tips by signing up to The Straits Times’ HeadSTart newsletter.
Q: How do I handle tough job interview questions?
A: You do not need to perfectly answer all interview questions, or even think that you need to be right all the time, says Dr David Leong, managing director of PeopleWorldwide Consulting.
“Some questions posed by interviewers are designed to elicit reactions and gauge your behaviour under pressure,” he notes.
Generally, challenging questions could involve testing how much knowledge candidates have, and how they apply this to unfamiliar situations on the fly, says Ms Jaya Dass, regional managing director of permanent recruitment for Asia-Pacific at recruitment firm Randstad.
Such questions tend to be more prevalent and intense in the finance, digital technology and life science sectors, due to the deep niche skills and high stakes involved, Ms Dass adds.
Likewise, Dr Leong identifies the technology and consulting fields as two employment areas where candidates being interviewed for a job may be asked thorny questions.
“These fields often feature problem-solving questions that test analytical abilities and creativity. For technology roles, coding interviews can be particularly daunting, assessing not just knowledge, but also logical thinking and efficiency under pressure,” Dr Leong says.
Meanwhile, finance and investment banking candidates might face complex case studies or financial modelling tests, evaluating their numerical aptitude, market understanding and decision-making skills under tight timelines.
“Ethical questions and scenarios are common, testing candidates’ judgment, empathy and adherence to protocols in high-stakes environments,” adds Dr Leong.
Tough questions can revolve around candidates’ behaviour, such as being asked about tough situations they have faced in the past and how they responded, Ms Dass notes.
Questions of that kind are not easy to master, and candidates need to be honest, candid and thoughtful with their answers.
These questions are asked in the hopes of understanding how candidates are likely to respond to similar challenges in the future, says Ms Dass.
For instance, she has seen an employer asking candidates who work closely with senior management if they would report lapses by their bosses to the company or stay loyal.
She adds that the exact situation posed, and desired range of answers, would vary depending on the skill sets and character traits employers need for their line of business.
For example, a company in a creative field may look for people with a track record of risk-taking, but not a bank, she notes.
Questions about how candidates would respond to various scenarios in their new role are also challenging, she adds.
This could relate to strategic choices the candidate would make for a team, or even the entire company, if sufficiently senior.
Both Dr Leong and Ms Dass emphasise the importance of preparing for likely interview questions, particularly with the wide availability of online resources.
Ms Dass says: “When you look through the job description, you more or less know what they are looking for, and the permutations of possible questions that you can prompt yourself for an answer.
“The more vague your response is, the more research you need to do.”
If the vagueness results from a lack of direct experience, candidates have to be prepared to acknowledge it and express their desire to learn more, she adds.
Robust preparation does not just reduce the chances of being caught off guard, but also increases the likelihood of having enough knowledge and context to answer any unexpected questions with poise, Dr Leong notes.
He recommends that candidates who are blindsided should pause and clarify their understanding of the question posed.
“If you do not have a response, you may tell the interviewer that this is a very interesting question you have not considered, but will think about and return to later,” he says.
Ms Dass says candidates can also always apologise and walk back on answers, and offer to address it again later.
However, she adds: “The trick is not to overplay the past question in your mind, because if you are too caught up in it, you are not really present in the ongoing conversation.”
Dr Leong advises candidates to structure their thoughts instead of blurting out everything they have in mind.
He adds: “Even if the question touches on weaknesses or failures, focus on what you learnt and how you’ve grown.”
Demonstrating self-awareness, a willingness to learn and resilience can mitigate a less-than-ideal response.
Dr Leong says: “It is also beneficial to maintain a positive demeanour and not make facial expressions that show bewilderment or puzzlement.
“When appropriate, gracefully redirect the conversation to other relevant experiences.”
Interviewees can demonstrate tenacity and commitment by supplementing their interview responses with brief pointers in a follow-up e-mail thanking the prospective employer for the interview, Ms Dass suggests.
Asking intelligent questions that demonstrate an awareness of the job demands can also act in a candidate’s favour, she adds.
Both experts also note that one bad answer does not mean a candidate is out of the running.
“I’ve yet to come across someone who has had a perfect interview with clients,” Ms Dass says.
She advises: “Forge a bond with the person talking to you. Treat an interview as a structured conversation with a stranger.”
