Jail for man who slashed victim with chopper after consuming cannabis

SINGAPORE - After a drug-fuelled session, a man became paranoid that an acquaintance wanted to harm him.

Nabil Erfan Kamil, 29, then grabbed a chopper from his kitchen and slashed the other man, also 29, on the wrist, hand and knee.

The victim escaped when Nabil’s father intervened.

When he came to his senses, Nabil cried and said he wanted to apologise to the victim.

On Jan 11, Nabil was sentenced to 31 months and six weeks’ jail, and six strokes of the cane after pleading guilty to one count each of voluntarily causing hurt and voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon.

The court heard that Nabil had voluntarily consumed cannabis, a controlled drug, and suffered from cannabis use disorder.

At about 4pm on July 14, 2022, Nabil saw the victim on the ground floor of Block 116 Jalan Bukit Merah and invited him up to chat outside the flat he was at.

Nabil, who was suffering from cannabis-induced psychotic disorder at the time, went to the kitchen and took a chopper with a 10cm handle and 20cm blade, which he hid behind his back.

The victim had been using his smartphone and did not notice Nabil returning.

Suddenly, he felt something on his neck and looked up to see Nabil holding the chopper and slashing him.

He held up his hand to shield himself, but Nabil continued attacking him, shouting as he slashed the man’s wrist, hand and knee.

Nabil’s father rushed out and held him as the victim escaped.

Nabil told his father the victim had been staring at him and wanted to kill him. He later came to his senses and appeared confused.