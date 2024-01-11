Orchard Central attack: Man to face more charges, granted $20,000 bail

SINGAPORE - The man who allegedly injured an 18-year-old with an unknown instrument at Orchard Central on New Year’s Day is expected to face more charges and has been granted bail of $20,000.

This was revealed on Jan 11 at the court mention of Adam Hambali Seddon, 30, who attended the hearing via video link.

It was not mentioned how many more charges he is expected to face.

Seddon currently faces one charge of allegedly voluntarily causing hurt to Mr Carmelo Joshua Emilio Esmond D’Sylva on the 11th floor of Orchard Central near dance club Ark11 at around 4am.

He allegedly used an unknown instrument for stabbing or cutting which, when used as a weapon, is likely to cause death.

It was not mentioned at the hearing on Jan 11 what weapon was used in the attack.

Five other people were hurt in the incident on Jan 1. All six victims, aged between 18 and 30, were taken to Singapore General Hospital for treatment. They have since been discharged.

On Jan 11, the prosecution said Seddon no longer needed to be remanded, but sought an adjournment of the case pending his medical report and completion of investigations.

The prosecutor listed several bail conditions.

Seddon must wear an electronic tag and remain contactable by the investigation officer.

He must abide by a 10pm to 6am curfew, and is not allowed to contact the victim either directly or indirectly.

Seeking a bail amount of $15,000 for Seddon, defence lawyer Wee Hong Shern said his client’s family is of humble means.

Mr Wee added that the victim’s injuries were not at the neck or vital organs, but at the back.