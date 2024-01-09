Man arrested after altercation in Yishun coffee shop

SINGAPORE – A 57-year-old man was arrested after allegedly arming himself with a knife in an altercation on Jan 8 at a coffee shop in Yishun.

The police said they were alerted to a case of assault at about 8.30pm at a coffee shop at Block 807 Yishun Ring Road.

Preliminary investigations showed that a 61-year-old man was believed to have been involved in the altercation with the man, police added.

The 57-year-old man was subsequently arrested for attempting to voluntarily cause hurt by using a dangerous weapon.

The Straits Times understands that an ambulance was not required.

Shin Min Daily News reported on Jan 9 that a hawker, who wanted to be identified only as Ms Liang, said the man who wielded the knife is her husband and they run a mee siam stall together.

She believes her husband drank alcohol and caused a scene after work on Jan 8.

Police investigations are ongoing.

This incident comes a week after five men and one woman, aged between 18 and 30, were injured after a purported staring incident which is believed to have led to an altercation at Orchard Central on New Year’s Day.

The incident took place at about 4am near dance club Ark11 on the 11th floor of the mall.

Adam Hambali Seddon, 30, was charged on Jan 4 for allegedly voluntarily causing hurt to Carmelo Joshua Emilio Esmond D’Sylva, 18, using an unknown instrument for stabbing or cutting.

Earlier, on Dec 20, four people were taken to the hospital after a slashing incident at about 4.50pm at a shopping mall in Pasir Ris Street 72.

The next day, Loh Chye Hoe, 61, was charged with the attempted murder of Mr Wong Tai Huong, 46. Loh had allegedly used a cleaver to slash the victim a few times.