Influencer Xiaxue called as prosecution’s witness in ‘Badge Lady’ trial

SINGAPORE - Social media influencer Wendy Cheng, more popularly known as Xiaxue, was called as a witness in the trial of ‘Badge Lady’, who is being accused of not wearing a mask in Orchard Road.

Phoon Chiu Yoke, 55, who represented herself in court during the first day of the trial on Friday, is contesting four charges - three for failing to wear a mask when it was mandatory to do so.

Amid Covid-19, wearing masks outdoors became optional in Singapore only from March 29, 2022.

Ms Cheng, 38, was called to testify as one of the prosecution’s witnesses. She said that around 3pm on March 6, she was filming video for a client outside Mandarin Gallery on Orchard Road when she saw Phoon walking past her without wearing a mask.

“I was filming when I saw the Badge Lady - that’s what I know her as - and I rushed forward to take a video,” said Ms Cheng in court.

She added: “I did not want to approach her too closely as that would be too confrontational, so I used my phone to zoom in.”

But Phoon contested the “validity of the evidence”, and said there was no date and time stamp on the video that Ms Cheng took on her mobile phone, nor was there any proof that the video was not edited or altered.

In September 2022, Phoon was handed two charges of failing to wear a mask on March 6, 2022.

The first was for walking maskless along Mandarin Gallery in Orchard Road from 3.02pm to 3.04pm, and the second for walking without wearing a mask past a nearby Victoria Secret outlet between 3.35pm and 3.37pm.