'Badge Lady' allegedly spotted walking around Orchard Road without mask, STB investigating

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is investigating an incident that happened on Sunday (March 6) allegedly involving Ms Phoon Chiu Yoke, who was jailed last year for not wearing a mask in public on numerous occasions.

Ms Phoon, 54, was allegedly spotted walking around Orchard Road without a mask on.

On Sunday, influencer Wendy Cheng, also known as Xiaxue, 37, posted a video on Instagram featuring a woman believed to be Ms Phoon walking around Orchard Road.

The woman did not have a mask on, and wore sunglasses similar to those Ms Phoon was spotted wearing outside the State Courts on numerous occasions last year.

She has been referred to as the "Badge Lady" online after a video of her refusing to wear a mask at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) integrated resort went viral last year.