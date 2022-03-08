'Badge Lady' allegedly spotted walking around Orchard Road without mask, STB investigating

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is investigating an incident that happened on Sunday (March 6) allegedly involving Ms Phoon Chiu Yoke, who was jailed last year for not wearing a mask in public on numerous occasions.
Ms Phoon, 54, was allegedly spotted walking around Orchard Road without a mask on.
On Sunday, influencer Wendy Cheng, also known as Xiaxue, 37, posted a video on Instagram featuring a woman believed to be Ms Phoon walking around Orchard Road.
The woman did not have a mask on, and wore sunglasses similar to those Ms Phoon was spotted wearing outside the State Courts on numerous occasions last year.
She has been referred to as the "Badge Lady" online after a video of her refusing to wear a mask at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) integrated resort went viral last year.
In her post, Xiaxue wrote that she had tried to approach the woman in Orchard, but was ignored.
Speaking to The Straits Times on Tuesday (March 8), the influencer said she had been filming some interviews with passers-by outside Mandarin Gallery when she spotted the woman.
"I ran up to her and asked if she was willing to be interviewed by me and she just ignored me," she said.
"I asked her if she was the 'Badge Lady', and she kind of gave me a side glance and didn't say anything before walking away."
Xiaxue added that the woman had walked past her again about half an hour later still without a mask at Orchard Road.
"Initially I didn't want to post anything, because I didn't want to get her into trouble, but then I felt that she was being quite deliberate, walking just behind the person I was interviewing," she said.
"I think she's quite defiant, and seemed to be smirking."
She said her post has been shared more than 4,500 times since.
In response to queries from The Straits Times, Ms Serene Tan, director of safe management measures operations at STB, said it was aware of the alleged incident and that investigations are ongoing.
"STB takes a serious view of any breach in safe management measures," she said.
"We will not hesitate to take enforcement action for non-compliance, which may include composition fines or prosecution under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020."
Ms Phoon gained notoriety after a video which showed her questioning safe distancing ambassadors at MBS on May 15 last year had gone viral.
She said in the video: "Who are you? Who are you representing? Where is your badge? Show me your badge."
Last September, Ms Phoon was jailed for 16 weeks after pleading guilty to a total of nine charges, with another 13 taken into consideration during sentencing.
She admitted to not wearing her mask on numerous occasions at several places, including MBS, Newton hawker centre and St Andrew's Cathedral.
She had also breached her stay-home notice in 2020 after returning from Britain.
Those who are found guilty of breaching a Covid-19 control order may be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.
Repeat offenders may be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.