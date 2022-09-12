'Badge Lady' withdraws application to travel abroad after prosecution's objection

Objecting to Phoon's travel request, the prosecution said there is a chance Phoon will not return to Singapore as she is not currently employed here and does not own any property.

DPP Lim said: "She is staying in a rented apartment alone. While she has family members here – her parents and her brother – she does not stay with them."

There is no urgent need for Phoon to travel as she had indicated that it is for leisure, said DPP Lim.

Phoon may have to serve quarantine orders when she travels to her intended destinations but had not prepared the necessarily permits to enter China, she noted.

Phoon had also not provided any documents on how she intends to travel between Hong Kong and China, the DPP added.

District Judge Lorraine Ho said that it was not the court's role to police whether Phoon was aware of the Covid-19 restrictions abroad, but said that she needed to consider whether Phoon would encounter any difficulties in even being able to travel to her destinations.

Phoon, who was not represented, said she had made all the checks she needed for her travels and was certain she did not need to serve any quarantine orders as long as she was vaccinated and tested negative for Covid-19.

She said she was not a flight risk, adding that she had "a good standing reputation as an ex-military officer".

She added that investigations for her latest charges had not commenced.

After a short adjournment in the morning, Phoon said she wanted to travel for leisure and business, but that her itinerary was not relevant to court proceedings.

The prosecution noted that it was not aware of Phoon's business plans, adding that there are visa requirements to enter China for business.

Judge Ho said: "Your application for both countries is for leisure and there was no indication that you were going for business. "

She added: "The court needs to know the exact reason and purpose of your trip... I've already asked you to (provide the details) needed in the last hearing, but I can't seem to find your documents to be complete."

Phoon said: "The trip was meant to be flexible. When I travel, it is also to update my photo portal that I run for myself, and in some instances, for charity. So you can say it is partially for business."