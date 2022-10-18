Indian community can finally see light after darkness: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - Amid the darkness of the Covid-19 pandemic and the challenges that arose, many in the Indian community stepped up to support those in need.

On Tuesday, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam paid tribute to the community’s efforts with the launch of a video by the People’s Action Party (PAP) at its Chong Pang branch.

Titled Light Of Hope, the video was helmed by filmmaker K Rajagopal, who wanted to showcase the community’s tenacity through the use of real-life stories, accompanied by an original song that made use of the imagery of a burning flame as a metaphor for kindness.

The song was penned by lyricist Jaya Rathakrishnan and performed by Carnatic vocalist Sushma Soma. Carnatic music has its roots in South India.

The video, Mr Shanmugam said, was meant to convey the essence of Deepavali, which lies in showing kindness to others.