Special treats for Deepavali, the Festival of Lights

Deepavali, also known as Diwali, will be celebrated by Hindus on Oct 24 to mark the triumph of light over darkness. As with many festivities in multiracial Singapore, people of all races and religions often join in the feasting that accompanies the Festival of Lights.

Many restaurants have come up with special menus for the season, as well as gift boxes of festive sweets and snacks. They include non-Indian eateries such as Eurasian and Peranakan restaurant Rempapa, which has added two special Indian dishes to its menu for this period. All Things Delicious, a halal cafe-bakery, also has a limited-edition Deepavali collection of cakes boasting Indian flavours, such as rasmalai and masala chai.