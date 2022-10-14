The Life List: Get festive for Deepavali with these decorating ideas

SINGAPORE – The annual Hindu Festival of Lights called Deepavali, which this year falls on Oct 24, is centred on tenets such as the triumph of light over darkness, as well as the importance of bonding with family and community.

Nowhere is this more apparent than in Little India, where the annual Deepavali Light-Up began on Sept 16. The multicoloured neon lights strung across Serangoon and Race Course roads will be turned on every night till Nov 13.

Global magazine Time Out announced on Thursday that Little India has been voted one of the world’s “coolest neighbourhoods”. Coming in at No. 19, the Indian enclave and tourist hot spot has edged out contenders such as Hong Kong’s Wan Chai district (No. 22) and Melbourne’s inner-city suburb of Fitzroy (No. 27). Mexico topped the list with its Colonia Americana precinct in Guadalajara.

Little India is also where one can shop for traditional clay lights for the festive season. But, for those who may want something a little different, home-grown brands Supermama and Onlewo have released collectibles inspired by Indian culture and palettes. Swedish furniture giant Ikea’s new collection, Aromatisk, also features accents inspired by the streets of India.

Lifestyle and gifts brand Supermama, founded by Mr Edwin Low and his wife Lee Mei Ling, presented their M For Museum collection at the prestigious Milan Design Week 2022 in Italy in June. The collection showcases five different designs and includes works by artists with disabilities.

Meanwhile, the Breathing Batik lacquerware line has two-tier tiffin carriers in four different colours and designs inspired by housewives who placed food in stainless steel tiffin carriers for their husbands to take to work.

“From the vibrant colours to the tessellation of the batik motifs, the tiffin carriers remind us of the rangoli decorations during Deepavali,” says Mr Low.

The Straits Times puts together some decorating ideas for the festival.

Deepavali diyas