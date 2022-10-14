The Life List: Get festive for Deepavali with these decorating ideas

SINGAPORE – The annual Hindu Festival of Lights called Deepavali, which this year falls on Oct 24, is centred on tenets such as the triumph of light over darkness, as well as the importance of bonding with family and community.
Nowhere is this more apparent than in Little India, where the annual Deepavali Light-Up began on Sept 16. The multicoloured neon lights strung across Serangoon and Race Course roads will be turned on every night till Nov 13.
Global magazine Time Out announced on Thursday that Little India has been voted one of the world’s “coolest neighbourhoods”. Coming in at No. 19, the Indian enclave and tourist hot spot has edged out contenders such as Hong Kong’s Wan Chai district (No. 22) and Melbourne’s inner-city suburb of Fitzroy (No. 27). Mexico topped the list with its Colonia Americana precinct in Guadalajara.
Little India is also where one can shop for traditional clay lights for the festive season. But, for those who may want something a little different, home-grown brands Supermama and Onlewo have released collectibles inspired by Indian culture and palettes. Swedish furniture giant Ikea’s new collection, Aromatisk, also features accents inspired by the streets of India.
Lifestyle and gifts brand Supermama, founded by Mr Edwin Low and his wife Lee Mei Ling, presented their M For Museum collection at the prestigious Milan Design Week 2022 in Italy in June. The collection showcases five different designs and includes works by artists with disabilities.
Meanwhile, the Breathing Batik lacquerware line has two-tier tiffin carriers in four different colours and designs inspired by housewives who placed food in stainless steel tiffin carriers for their husbands to take to work.
“From the vibrant colours to the tessellation of the batik motifs, the tiffin carriers remind us of the rangoli decorations during Deepavali,” says Mr Low.
The Straits Times puts together some decorating ideas for the festival.
Deepavali diyas
Diyas – traditional clay lights decorated with auspicious colours, beadwork and rhinestones – are lit during Deepavali to celebrate the festival’s core message of the triumph of light over darkness. They are available throughout Little India, especially in stores along the bazaar stretch of Campbell Lane.
Info: Diyas with metallic highlights priced from about $5.50 for 10 pieces or $3.80 for four pieces from shops in Campbell Lane, Serangoon Road and Buffalo Road.
Little India silk scarf
Onlewo’s designer Mike Tay says Little India has always intrigued him with its unique ambience and fragrant aroma of curried rice and spices wafting out of conserved shophouses.
“I was inspired to design this scarf that is evocative of the Indian enclave, with its mosques and temples as well as shops selling saris, flower garlands and jewellery,” he says.
Info: Priced at $138. Visit Onlewo’s new showroom at 17 Joo Chiat Place or go to onlewo.com
Orchid Batik Garden table runner
Onlewo’s Orchid Batik range is inspired by batik art, an ancient dyeing technique that involves natural elements such as beeswax, plant dyes, tools and artisanal designs. Designer and founder Mike Tay conceived this Singapore Orchid batik pattern, whose relaxed, tropical feel makes it perfect for any festive occasion.
Info: Priced at $138 for a cotton table runner. Go to onlewo.com
Two-tier tiffin lacquerware
Home-grown lifestyle and gifts brand Supermama created the Breathing Batik lacquerware line in 2022 and presented the range as part of its M For Museum collection at Milan Design Week in June. The two-tier tiffin carriers come in four designs – Peranakan Tiles, Geometry, Fish & Flora and Archinature – and are crafted by Singaporean artists with disabilities.
Supermama collaborated with artists Grace Ong and Sarah Wong from social service agency I’m Able Collective, which works to nurture, develop and showcase the talents of artists and makers with disabilities.
Info: Priced at $280. Visit Supermama physical stores at National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road, or at the Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place. Go to supermamastore.com
Limited-edition designer glass
This drinking glass, part of Supermama’s Milan Design Week collaboration with acclaimed Italian illustrator and multidisciplinary artist Olimpia Zagnoli, is a limited-edition collectible signed by the artist. It is inspired by the caryatids – architectural elements of the classical age depicting female figures taking the place of columns – which are stylised in a colourful contemporary design.
Info: Priced at $28 a glass. Go to supermamastore.com
Hand-painted cups
The Tiger and Arcadia Nomadic collection of decorative cups is partly designed in Mexico and hand-painted in India and Nepal. Choose from 67 colourful designs that celebrate different nationalities and cultures. The stainless steel cups contain no lead or toxic materials, and can be used as decorative containers for organising plants, stationery and snacks.
Info: Priced at $17 each. Go to tigerandarcadia.com
Art de la Table
Ardmore Design’s luxury “art de la table” (table art) linen collections, made of satinette cotton, can be found at Tiger & Arcadia. They come in tablecloths and table runners that feature monkeys, leopards, sables and lush foliage inspired by wildlife. The maximalist designs work well on any table, especially when combined with tableware of contrasting patterns and hues.
Info: Priced at $350 for a tablecloth and $190 for a table runner. Go to tigerandarcadia.com
Mouth-blown Bohemian jugs and glasses
Perfect for serving rose-scented water or fruit juice, these versatile Bohemian crystal hobnail jugs can be paired with matching drinking glasses to add a pop of colour to any table. The handmade, mouth-blown collectible comes in 28 colours and can double as a vase when the Deepavali festivities are over.
Info: Priced at $195 for a jug and $190 for a set of six glasses. Go to tigerandarcadia.com
Ikea’s festive collection
Swedish furniture giant Ikea’s new Deepavali collection, Aromatisk, is inspired by the richly detailed embellishments found in the streets of India, says Ikea designer Luna Gil in a press statement. As a textile designer, she says, it felt natural to include traditional Indian crafts such as edge embroidery, block printing and indigo dyeing in the patterns for the collection.
Info: A gold tealight holder with a geometric design costs $9.90. Check out the full collection at ikea.com/sg