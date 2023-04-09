I was hidden from view, but Timmy the search dog still found me

SINGAPORE – Lying face-up in a tight space surrounded by thick slabs of concrete, I felt my breathing quicken and my heartbeat accelerate.

I was playing the role of an earthquake survivor trapped under rubble at the Home Team Tactical Centre in Mandai while Timmy, a Singapore Civil Defence Force search dog, looked for me.

Hidden from view, my face, which was the only thing peeking through the concrete, was covered with a sheet of metal grating.

The demonstration was done in a controlled environment, and I wore a helmet, safety vest and gloves.

Yet, I couldn’t help feeling anxious during the seven to 10 minutes I was “trapped”. I imagined being swallowed up by the darkness as the concrete caved in and crushed me.

It made me think about the survivors of the Turkey-Syria earthquake in February, the fear and sense of hopelessness they must have felt. Some of them were trapped under debris for more than 11 days before being rescued.

Peeking through a gap in the concrete, I could see Timmy, a five-year-old golden cocker spaniel, weave through the rubble with ease and agility.

He tracked me down using his keen sense of smell and when he got nearer, his body tensed up and he became more alert.

Though he could sense my presence, he did not start barking until he was sure of my location.

When he was directly above me, he barked loudly, signalling to his handler that I was there.

For a job well done, Timmy was rewarded with lots of pats and play time with his favourite tennis ball.

I was just glad he didn’t take long to find me, as I emerged from the rubble with a huge smile on my face.