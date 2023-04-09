SCDF search dog barks when she finds a survivor, whimpers when she detects a corpse

SINGAPORE – When two-year-old labrador retriever Rizzo picks up the scent of survivors in a disaster zone, she barks excitedly to signal to rescuers to search the area.

But if she sniffs out a corpse, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) search dog makes other behavioural responses like whimpering.

Rizzo was one of four search canines the SCDF took with its 68-man contingent to Turkey in February after earthquakes struck the south-eastern part of the country on Feb 6.

The quake and its aftershocks caused thousands of buildings to collapse in Turkey and neighbouring Syria, killing more than 55,000 people.

SCDF sent a group of 20 officers on Feb 8 to the Turkish town of Kahramanmaras, near the quake’s epicentre, to help with rescue operations.

A second team, comprising 48 officers and the four dogs, arrived on Feb 10.

The contingent, codenamed Operation Lionheart, returned to Singapore on Feb 18.

After the dogs had completed a month-long quarantine, The Sunday Times spoke to the search commander of the contingent, Captain Joel Ee Yong En, about how the canines had coped in Turkey.

He said the operation was the dogs’ first overseas mission.

Besides Rizzo, there was a five-year-old cocker spaniel named Timmy, as well as two other labrador retrievers, Frenchy and Jack, who are aged two and six. Frenchy and Rizzo are sisters.