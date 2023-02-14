Rescue dogs from Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand helping to sniff out survivors in Turkey quake

SINGAPORE - As search and rescue teams continue to seek out survivors among the rubble in the aftermath of last Monday’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria, rescue dogs from Singapore and its South-east Asian neighbours Malaysia and Thailand have emerged as key members of these operations.

These trained canines and their keen sense of smell are able to work in tandem with the human members of the rescue teams and access areas that humanitarian aid officers find difficult to reach.

Their senses are especially useful in the two countries, where hundreds of buildings have collapsed due to the 7.8-magnitude earthquake, leaving more than 37,000 dead and thousands more missing so far.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) team sent four canines along with their 68-man Operation Lionheart contingent to south-eastern Turkish town Kahramanmaras, near the quake’s epicentre.