‘I just wanted to see him again’: Vet Jean-Paul Ly on why he cloned his beloved dog

SINGAPORE - When Dr Jean-Paul Ly’s Australian cattle dog, Khan, died in 2021 at the age of 17, the veteran vet “felt a bit lost”.

“I felt he passed away too early, I needed a bit more time with him,” the 73-year-old said.

He got his second chance when Khan was successfully cloned in China about a year ago, arriving in Singapore at the start of June.

It spent the first month here in quarantine before being released to Dr Ly, who shed tears when he met his dog, which is also named Khan.

He admitted that he had been apprehensive initially, but it “all melted away within five minutes of meeting him”.

“He greeted me like he’d never left,” said Dr Ly. “It was an explosion of emotions, him and me. Of course, I cried as well because I’m meeting my old Khan.”

While the cloned dog has black patches on its back that the original Khan did not have, Dr Ly said its face is “exactly the same”.

They have similar personalities as well, with both dogs “a bit stubborn (and) very confident”, he added.

Dr Ly said his first meeting with the new dog was uncanny.

“The strange thing was, he obeyed every command I gave him. It was the first time I had seen him; I’d never trained him before,” he recalled.

Although it cost US$50,000 ($67,000) to clone the dog and about US$20,000 more for its stay in China, airfare and other miscellaneous expenses, Dr Ly said there was no question that he would not have had Khan cloned.

“No one could have talked me out of it,” he added.

“The dog gives me more companionship, solace and affection than my family members put together,” he said, adding that he has three children “who have their own lives”.

Explaining the beauty of having a dog, Dr Ly said: “When a dog is faithful, he’s faithful until death. He will be the first to die for you, if there was a fight.

“If there was a bear approaching me or a wild animal about to attack me, he would be the first to protect me. The rest of my family would probably run away.”

Besides his deep love for the “very special” canine, guilt also played a part in his decision to clone Khan after he accidentally ran over the dog with his car about four years ago.

The old Khan survived, but was seriously injured.