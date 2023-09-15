HSA authorises updated Covid-19 vaccine targeting Omicron subvariants

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans can better protect themselves from the latest strains of Covid-19 from end-October, when stocks of the updated Comirnaty vaccine by Pfizer are expected to arrive.

The new vaccination is monovalent, or single-target vaccine, and targets current Omicron subvariants including the Omicron XBB.1.5 variant, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Friday.

Approved by HSA on Tuesday, the updated vaccine ensures that the vaccine continues to be protective as the virus evolves, said HSA. The updated vaccination is to be used by individuals aged 6 months and above.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung advised Singaporeans to have their jabs updated as the Republic’s vaccination rate is declining.

In a Facebook post, Mr Ong said: “Our vaccination rate is falling, which means over time, our protection against Covid-19 will weaken.”

He said that the virus has not become milder, but it is we who have become stronger, through vaccinations and safe recovery from infections.

“Vaccines are an important part of our preventive care journey. We encourage everyone, especially our seniors, to take it once a year,” he added.

Mr Ong also said that unlike the previous bivalent vaccine, the newly-approved vaccine does not target the original strain of the virus, which is no longer circulating widely in the community.

He added that stocks of the updated Comirnaty vaccine by Pfizer should arrive by end-October, and that more details will be shared by the Ministry of Health later.