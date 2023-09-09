Explainer: Do I need to worry about Covid-19 again and new Pirola subvariant?

WASHINGTON - New data from scientists and vaccine makers Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech suggests that a newer, highly mutated variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 is not as alarming as some experts had feared when it was first detected several weeks ago.

Nicknamed "Pirola" on social media, the BA.2.86 Omicron subvariant is being tracked by both the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

What is new about Covid-19?

Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations have been rising in the US, Europe and Asia, but are well below previous peaks. The weekly US hospitalisation growth rate slowed for three consecutive weeks in August, according to CDC data for the week ended Aug 26.

As of Aug 30, CDC said the BA.2.86 variant was detected in at least four US states in people or wastewater. Delaware on Tuesday said it had detected a BA.2.86 infection at a hospital. The WHO has reported finding BA.2.86 in at least six countries.

According to CDC data, the EG.5 subvariant, a descendant of the Omicron lineage nicknamed "Eris" on social media that originally emerged in November 2021, accounts for about a fifth of current US Covid-19 cases.

A variant nicknamed "Fornax", officially FL.1.5.1, is the next largest at 14.5 per cent of US infections, and represents a growing share of East Coast Covid-19 cases. A wide range of other variants account for smaller shares of the total, with BA.2.86 currently representing less than 1 per cent.

Dr David Dowdy, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, believes FL.1.5.1 will become the predominant Covid variant in the coming months, but he does not expect an infection wave like the one driven by Omicron last winter.

He suggested that the current surge in cases may be due to immunity from vaccination and infection wearing off some since the last surge.

What do scientists say about BA.2.86?

Scientists have been keeping an eye on BA.2.86 because it carries more than 35 mutations in key portions of the virus compared to XBB.1.5, the dominant variant through most of 2023.

The dramatic changes - on par with the genetic shift seen in the Omicron variant compared with its Delta predecessor - raised concerns that the new variant could cause a major surge.