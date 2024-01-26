How dangling a $10k carrot has helped private bus company woo younger S’porean drivers

The search for younger local drivers, said Mr Lee, is crucial because of the Ministry of Manpower’s foreign employee quota. For example, a company in the services sector with 10 local employees can potentially hire up to five foreign workers, including one S-Pass holder.

“If we do not try to solve this problem now, the shortage of drivers will become a serious issue in the next five to 10 years,” said Mr Lee, who took over the reins of the company from his parents in January 2022.

He added: “We can wait for the Government to give us more quota to hire foreigners, but (as a private transport provider), I feel that we need to take the initiative, lead the way in setting an example and make this industry ready for the future.”

In contrast, about 53 per cent of the total applications for Westpoint’s job openings were made by those under the age of 45. Of the seven hired, five are under 45, and two are graduates.

Those figures appear to show that younger members of the workforce have been swayed by the competitive salaries offered by Mr Lee and his company, which are comparable with what fresh graduates earn in other industries.

According to the Joint Autonomous Universities Graduate Employment Survey 2022, the median gross monthly salary among fresh graduates in full-time permanent jobs was $4,200 in 2022.

“It is unfortunate that drivers do struggle financially to make ends meet and we often hear things like, ‘I hope my children don’t become bus drivers’,” said Mr Lee, who said he has set aside about $750,000 for the hiring push.

“I hope that (this initiative) will right this wrong so that the drivers get the remuneration they deserve. We need to take care of our people first, followed by the product, before the profits can come in.”

Other private bus transport operators ST spoke to echoed the same challenges Mr Lee highlighted, and said that high incentives are not common in the industry.

Tian Lang Xing Singapore director Eugene Khoo, whose company offers a joining bonus of $2,000 with a nine-month bond, said that the salary package it offers is subjective and varies based on the project a driver signs up for, which can include transportation for events like school trips.