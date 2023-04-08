Travel agencies and bus companies face major shortage of tour bus drivers despite increasing salaries

SINGAPORE - Even as the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) expects the country’s tourism sector to recover fully from the pandemic by 2024, some local travel agencies say they have not been able to shift up a gear due to a shortage of tour bus drivers.

A WTS Travel spokesman told The Straits Times that at least 50 per cent of its coaches are currently not in operation due to a “tremendous” shortage of drivers.

WTS Travel offers coach services to popular destinations in Malaysia such as Genting Highlands and Melaka, and also provides tours here. It has had to turn down potential customers owing to the shortage, said the spokesman.

“We are not fully utilising our entire fleet and are not able to service and complete all business demands,” he said. The company did not reveal how many coaches it has in its fleet.

The STB said in January that international visitor arrivals to Singapore are expected to hit 12 to 14 million in 2023, with full tourism recovery expected by 2024. Singapore welcomed a total of 6.3 million visitors in 2022, a fraction of the record 19.1 million in 2019.

But factors such as retirements of ageing drivers, a lack of new young drivers and Covid-19 have contributed to the severe shortage of tour bus drivers, said travel agencies and bus companies, which have not been able to capitalise on the tourism boom.

A National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (Natas) spokesman added that irregular working hours and the availability of other jobs with more flexible hours are some potential reasons for the lack of new blood coming through.

“Many locals who are keen on driving as a career have chosen to be private-hire drivers, food and parcel delivery riders,” said the spokesman. “There are perks of being self-employed with flexible working hours and days, especially for those below 50 years old.”

A spokesman for bus chartering company ST Lee Transport - which has only 60 per cent of its bus driver positions filled - noted that most foreign workers from China and Malaysia had gone home when the pandemic began and were not willing to return and work in Singapore after the pandemic subsided, as they cited better work opportunities in their home countries.

Both ST Lee and fellow bus chartering company LongLim told ST that new hires are hard to come by, even though they have increased the base salaries of drivers by up to 40 per cent.

LongLim operations manager Ang Zi Wei said the company is currently paying its tour bus drivers a maximum of more than $5,000 a month after pay adjustments, taking into account factors such as overtime pay and peak-season demand.

Both added they have had to forgo up to 40 per cent of new business opportunities and hire subcontractors to complete existing projects.