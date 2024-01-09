Some home buyers hope for more BTO options, rue move to hold just one sale of balance flats yearly

SINGAPORE - For four years now, studio coordinator Aisyah, 33, has failed to secure a Housing Board flat despite putting in applications for Build-To-Order (BTO) units in Tampines, Yishun and Ang Mo Kio, and a balance flat in Bishan.

The 33-year-old, who declined to give her full name, said she was disappointed when she heard the news that there would be just one sale exercise for balance flats a year from 2024, down from two.

“It’s like telling those who need a unit in one to two years to just go for a resale flat,” she said.

“One Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) launch a year means there will be more competition from others, which could then lead to a lower success rate.”

Ms Aisyah said she would prefer to secure an SBF unit, as she hopes to get married in 2025. “We’ll wait for the February launch, and if we’re still unsuccessful, we’ll go for a resale flat.”

SBF launches give applicants a chance to apply for balance flats from earlier BTO sale exercises. These homes are usually already under construction, near completion or completed.

By contrast, the wait for a new BTO flat is typically several years.

On Jan 8, the authorities announced that from 2024, the SBF exercise will happen only once a year, with the next round in February. Such launches previously took place twice yearly, in May and November.

BTO flats will be launched across three exercises in a year - in February, June and October - down from four launches before.

These changes come on the back of stabilising BTO application rates.

About 4,100 flats will go on sale in the February BTO exercise. Another 1,500 SBF flats will be released in various towns.

In all, 19,600 BTO flats will be rolled out in 2024.