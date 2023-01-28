How are BTO flats built, and why do waiting times vary so much?

SINGAPORE - Buyers of the 94 Build-To-Order (BTO) projects currently under construction have to wait between two to 5.9 years for their homes, with a median waiting time of around 4.3 years.

At the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the waiting time for a BTO flat was around four to five years, up from the pre-pandemic norm of three to four years.

The Housing Board on Saturday said BTO waiting times vary due to the location of the site and complexity of the project.

BTO projects in built-up areas, like those near other residential blocks, facilities and infrastructure such as underground MRT stations, will require more preparation works to minimise disruption and disturbance to the community.

Complex projects - those with taller blocks from 20 to 50 storeys and those with additional design features such as staggered block heights, sky terraces, basement car park and environmental deck - also take longer to build.

Likewise, projects that are integrated with other developments such as a hawker centre or bus interchange will also require more time to plan, design and construct.

In the coming years, HDB expects to launch more complex BTO projects, including in brownfield sites that previously had developments on them. Some 5,000 BTO flats will be built on the Old Police Academy site in the Mount Pleasant area, and another 6,000 BTO flats on the Keppel Club site in the Greater Southern Waterfront.

HDB said the process of conceptualising and building new housing projects typically takes several years across the planning, design and construction phases.

Large housing areas are drawn into the master plan years before any developments are launched. Infrastructure such as roads and utility services, parks and community facilities are factored into the plan. For sites with environmental or heritage considerations, HDB will conduct studies to guide its development plans.

About one to 1.5 years before a BTO project is designed, HDB works with various agencies to finalise the requirements. The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) will also have to approve the gross plot ratio and site development boundary.

Land preparation works are carried out during the two years taken to call and award the various building tenders for the development. Then, construction of the BTO project starts.