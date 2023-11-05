Some younger home owners prefer HDB resale flats that offer bigger living spaces, more amenities

SINGAPORE - In the heart of Ms Krystal Lim’s 1,600 sq ft executive maisonette is a 3m-long bar table around which friends and family would chat, eat and laugh.

The flat’s lower floor is for parties and gatherings, with the walls knocked down so guests can move freely between the dining and living room. From the open-concept kitchen, the 28-year-old can play host and keep an eye on everything.

Meanwhile, the upper floor and its bedrooms are a private area where Ms Lim can recharge.

Such a home layout would not have been possible if Ms Lim had gone for a Housing Board Build-To-Order (BTO) flat instead of her Serangoon North maisonette, which she purchased in 2021 for $760,000.

The price tag and the flat’s age – it had 69 years left on its lease when she bought it – might have given some buyers pause, but Ms Lim has no regrets.

She is among a group of young first-time home owners who are turning to older resale flats despite their shorter leases and what can sometimes be much higher costs.

These buyers said they are driven by long wait times for BTOs and a desire for bigger living spaces and amenities.