Mount Pleasant, Marina South MRT stations to open in tandem with housing developments

SINGAPORE - Two MRT stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line, Mount Pleasant and Marina South, will open only when housing developments around them are ready, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Mount Pleasant will serve the future residents of a 5,000-unit housing estate to be built on the site of the Old Police Academy, said the Housing Board, Urban Redevelopment Authority and the Singapore Land Authority on Tuesday (Nov 23).

The first Build-To-Order project of the new housing estate is slated for launch within the next five years.

Both stations are in stage three of the Thomson-East Coast Line. The remaining 11 stations in stage three, from Stevens to Gardens by the Bay, are slated to open next year.

The Thomson-East Coast Line brings residents in the east and along the north-south corridor closer to a train station, giving them faster access to central areas.

Stage one of the line, comprising three stations from Woodlands North to Woodlands South, was the first to open in January last year. A further six stations, from Springleaf to Caldecott, began operations in August this year.

Besides the 13 stage three stations, another 10 stations will complete the 32-station line, and most will be operating by 2025.

With the opening of the Thomson-East Coast Line's third stage next year, commuters will enjoy a 35-minute journey from Woodlands South to Orchard on the line, compared with a 50-minute journey by bus and MRT today, said the LTA on its website.