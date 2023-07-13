Heritage elements in Old Police Academy to be incorporated in upcoming BTO projects in Mount Pleasant

SINGAPORE - It takes a drone and rounds of careful inspection to determine whether an almost century-old steel shed can be salvaged and given a new lease of life in the upcoming Mount Pleasant housing estate.

Built in 1929, the old drill shed – a large, column-free covered space – is one of the oldest buildings at the Old Police Academy, which will be developed as part of a new 33ha housing estate.

The Housing Board on Thursday said the first of six Build-To-Order (BTO) projects in the Mount Pleasant housing estate will be launched in 2025. In total, the estate will house around 5,000 new BTO flats.

The board said it is studying the possibility of salvaging and reusing the trusses, beams and columns of the old drill shed, so they can be incorporated elsewhere on the new estate, as part of a bigger plan to weave the area’s rich heritage into the design of the new development.

Mr Ho Weng Hin, founding partner of Studio Lapis, said his team used a drone to capture the details of the shed and built a 3D model with its exact dimensions, down to the size of the bolts and nuts.

“Once we input these data, we are able to use a modelling programme to assess if there is a need to strengthen the structure if we were to put it back together in the future,” he said, speaking to reporters during a visit to the site on Thursday.

His heritage consultancy firm has been tasked with advising and guiding the efforts to salvage heritage elements that can be given a place in the new estate.

As the large shed cannot be kept where it is because of the future housing plans, it will have to be dismantled carefully, kept in storage and maintained, to be re-assembled when the new estate is completed.