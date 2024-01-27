New homes to be built within walking distance of Redhill, Clementi MRT stations

SINGAPORE – New homes are set to be built within a short walk of Redhill and Clementi MRT stations, with the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Jan 26 readying a plot in each town for development.

In a proposed amendment to its 2019 masterplan, it rezoned a roughly 1.5ha site in Tanglin Road, next to Crescent Girls’ School, from civic and community institution use to residential use, assigning it a gross plot ratio of 4.2.

The agency also increased the gross plot ratio of a housing plot – about 1.6ha – in Clementi Close from 4.3 to 5.0. Both plots are equivalent in size to about two football fields.

The Tanglin Road site, URA said, will used for “high density residential development with commercial amenities and social and communal facilities”, allowing residents to tap its proximity to Redhill MRT station and recreational offerings along Alexandra Canal.

Agencies will study how the site can be “developed sensitively in relation to surrounding residential developments”, with attention paid to the height of the upcoming housing project.

Apart from abutting Crescent Girls’ School and the canal, the site is near a private residential enclave and the High Commission of Brunei. Future residents will be within a 500m walk from Redhill MRT station.

Ms Christine Sun, chief researcher and strategist at OrangeTee Group, said the site could be used for private homes given its proximity to a good class bungalow area and condominiums.

At 1.5ha and with a 4.2 plot ratio, about 700 to 750 homes could be rolled out, she added.

Property portal Mogul.sg’s chief research officer Nicholas Mak said between 530 and 580 flats could be built, should the Government want to inject diversity into the area, and make public homes in the city fringe more accessible.

Both Ms Sun and Mr Mak noted the site’s proximity to Orchard Road, as well as schools and other amenities that would make upcoming homes attractive to buyers intending to stay or invest.

The Clementi Close plot partially occupies a site vacated under a Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers) project that was announced in March 2005 as part of a rejuvenation of Clementi Town Centre.

URA said its proposed intensification of the site will help meet housing needs and “allow more people to enjoy the convenience of living close to a well-connected public transport node and amenities”.

Future homes will be within a 350m walk from Clementi MRT station, and will also be next to the new Clementi Polyclinic, which is set to be completed in 2027, as well as Clementi Town Secondary School and Clementi Primary School.