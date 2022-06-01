Clementi polyclinic to move to Commonwealth Avenue West by 2027

SINGAPORE - Clementi Polyclinic will move to a new site in Commonwealth Avenue West by 2027.

The standalone building will be larger than its current premises in Clementi Avenue 3, and allow for a wider range of medical services to be made available.

Opened in 1980, the polyclinic is one of the oldest in Singapore.

It is also one of the smallest, and currently operates on the second floor of a building near Clementi MRT station, where it has to rent space from other occupants to accommodate its growing needs.

Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and Health Janil Puthucheary revealed the location of the revamped polyclinic on Wednesday (June 1) during a tour of the current premises.

He also announced that the brand new Taman Jurong Polyclinic will be located in Corporation Drive.

It will be built on the site of the former West Point Hospital, a private medical facility that closed in 2018. The polyclinic is slated to open in 2028.

"The redevelopment of our polyclinics is important," Dr Janil said.

"You have to make sure that the primary care is accessible and that we provide the full range of services in the community to as many residents as possible."