Increase in seniors monetising their HDB flats to supplement retirement income

SINGAPORE - More seniors have started monetising their Housing Board flats to supplement their retirement income and beef up their Central Provident Fund (CPF) balances.

In 2022 alone, about 2,860 seniors tapped the Lease Buyback Scheme and Silver Housing Bonus Scheme, up from 2,790 in 2021.

This enabled them to rake in around $429 million in total, according to the CPF Board’s latest home financing report charting data from 2020 to 2022.

Of this, the seniors got about $202 million as a cash bonus and take-home cash from net sales proceeds. The remaining $227 million or so went towards topping up their CPF Retirement Accounts.

The amount that seniors have been getting in cash and CPF by tapping the HDB housing schemes has been rising over the past few years. In 2020, they collected a total of $325 million by making use of these schemes, and $382 million in 2021.

Since part of the net sales proceeds are used to top up seniors’ CPF Life plans, payouts are boosted no matter how long they live, the report said. The average increase in payout was $500.