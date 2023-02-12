9,700 households have sold part of their remaining leases back to HDB since 2009

SINGAPORE – About 9,700 households have taken up the Housing Board’s lease buyback scheme as at December 2022, with nearly 70 per cent of them receiving between $100,000 to $200,000 for selling part of their remaining flat leases to the board.

Giving an update on the scheme on Sunday, HDB said about 55 per cent of the households who took it up live in three-room or smaller flats, while about 31 per cent live in four-room flats, and the remainder – or about 13 per cent – live in five-room or larger flats.

HDB noted that since 2020, the yearly take-up of the scheme has “remained steady at around 1,500 households”.

Under the lease buyback scheme which was launched in 2009, those aged 65 and older can sell part of their flat’s lease back to HDB, while retaining lease lengths from 15 to 35 years, in five-year increments.

The scheme, which requires retained leases to cover the flat’s youngest owner until they are at least 95, provides an option for seniors to convert part of their remaining leases into retirement income.

Most households chose to retain 30 years of their lease, with about 61 per cent doing so. About 19 per cent opted for 25 years, 9 per cent went for 20 years, while 15- and 35-year leases had about five per cent each.

Sunday’s update by HDB comes on the back of a two-day debate on public housing policies in Parliament, in which retirement adequacy was among the issues that MPs raised when airing their views on housing affordability.

For those who tap the lease buyback scheme, the proceeds from selling part of their lease will be used to top up their Central Provident Fund (CPF) retirement account and purchase a CPF Life plan, which provides monthly payouts for life. Any balance proceeds after the retirement account top-up will be returned to them in cash.

HDB said about 69 per cent of households on the scheme had balance proceeds, which they received in cash after topping up their CPF retirement accounts to the basic retirement sum. These 6,702 households received a median monthly CPF Life payout of about $950.

In addition to the proceeds from selling part of their remaining leases, those who topped up their CPF retirement account with these proceeds were also eligible for a lease buyback scheme bonus of $7,500 to $30,000, depending on their flat type and top up amount, said HDB.

Those who top up their retirement account with $60,000 or more receive the full bonus they are eligible for based on flat type, and HDB said 91 per cent of households on the scheme qualified for full bonuses.

HDB also gave an update on its two-room flexi scheme, which offers seniors the option to sell their existing property and “right-size” to a two-room flexi flat, to supplement their retirement income.

Since this scheme’s introduction in November 2015, HDB has offered about 46,500 two-room flexi flats.