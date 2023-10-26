Condo resale prices up in September, volume down 18.4% amid Hungry Ghost month

SINGAPORE – Prices of resale condominiums inched up in September, despite a slump in transactions amid the Hungry Ghost month seasonal lull.

Resale prices rose by 0.8 per cent in September, a slower pace compared with the 1 per cent increase recorded in August, according to flash figures from real estate portals 99.co and SRX released on Thursday.

Property analysts said slower market activity due to the lunar seventh month – which ended in mid-September – and cautious sentiment among foreign buyers dragged down the prices.

Resale volume dropped by 18.4 per cent, with an estimated 738 units changing hands in September, down from 905 units in August.

Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president of research and analytics at real estate firm OrangeTee & Tie, said sales were noticeably slower as interest rates remain high and demand from foreigners has declined.

“Most sellers are holding firm to their asking prices since the replacement cost of a new home is high and inflationary pressures remain elevated,” she added.

PropNex Realty head of research and content Wong Siew Ying noted that resale condos in the central area took the biggest hit, with transactions in September down by 34 per cent from the month before.

She attributed this to the hike in additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) rates, as the core central region tends to see more interest from investors compared with other regions.

ERA Singapore key executive officer Eugene Lim said: “This is also compounded by more scrutiny placed on foreign buyers since the spate of money-laundering activities started making headlines.”

Compared with September 2022, resale volume declined by 35.9 per cent. The number of transactions was also lower than the five-year average for the month of September.