Condo resale prices up by 1% in August, reversing two months of declines

SINGAPORE – The price growth of resale condominiums picked up pace in August, reversing two consecutive months of declines as more units were sold.

Resale prices climbed 1 per cent in August, bouncing back from the 0.2 per cent dip in July, according to flash figures from real estate portals 99.co and SRX released on Tuesday.

Property analysts attributed the condo price growth to Housing Board flat upgraders, supported by the robust HDB resale market.

As there were a lack of new condo launches in August, demand spilled over to the resale market, said Huttons Asia chief executive Mark Yip.

On a year-on-year basis, condo resale prices were up by 7.6 per cent, with those in the suburbs rising the most at 9.8 per cent, data showed.

OrangeTee & Tie senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun noted that resale prices in the suburbs rose 1.6 per cent in August – the steepest growth across all regions – as more projects in the suburbs obtained their Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) in recent months.

“The outside central region forms the bulk of home supply and is considered more affordable than other private homes in the other regions.

“Therefore, even when suburban home prices rise, there will still be demand, thus propping up prices in the long term,” she said.

Resale volume rose 3 per cent, with an estimated 880 units changing hands in August, up from 854 units in July.

However, compared with August 2022, resale volume declined by 16.6 per cent.

The number of transactions was also lower than the five-year average for the month of August.

PropNex Realty head of research and content Wong Siew Ying said the year-on-year decline – which affected resale condos in the core central region the most – could be due to the impact of the April 2023 property cooling measures, when Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) rates for foreigners doubled from 30 per cent to 60 per cent.

She noted that transactions by foreign buyers remained low, accounting for 1.9 per cent of total resale volume in August. Such transactions rose slightly from 1.5 per cent in July, based on caveats lodged.

“Only 15 non-landed resale private homes were bought by foreigners in August, with 13 of the units purchased by buyers from the US, and one each from Indonesia and Myanmar,” she added.