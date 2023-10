A few months into living in Perth, I realised how Singaporean I remain, when the kiasu beast rose in me, unbidden.

I was at a new Malaysian noodle eatery where a long queue was forming at the front desk. I took one look at the packed premises, and spied a couple vacating their table. Quick as a flash, I rushed over to the table and plonked my handbag down to “chope” or reserve the table, and asked my dining companion to sit there, before I joined the queue to order.