Bayshore, Upper Changi to have public, private housing; URA's new plan unveils future housing towns

SINGAPORE - Public housing will be built at the residential estates of Bayshore and around Upper Changi MRT station, as part of a broader plan to add homes closer to jobs and to have a better mix of public and private housing islandwide.

The move is among the plans unveiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday (June 6), in its latest review of Singapore's long-term plan that charts the way ahead for the next 50 years and beyond.

Proposals in the latest plan provide planners with more flexibility to navigate an increasingly uncertain environment, with the Covid-19 pandemic bringing about shifts like flexible working arrangements.

For instance, towns will have space reserved to meet future or unexpected needs and some commercial sites will be offered with shorter leases to allow businesses to adapt to fast-changing trends.

Besides setting out how Singapore will increase its land supply through reclamation and redeveloping large tracts of land like the Paya Lebar Air Base, the plan also details how the country will preserve key green spaces and heritage areas.