His anger tore his world apart, but family and 'brothers' healed his troubled heart

He was gripped by fear as he watched one of his uncles stab their brother over a trivial matter. He was just seven years old then.

Violence at home soon became routine. It would be normalised in his adulthood. And it would strain his marriage.

“I never really listened to my wife,” acknowledges Mr Sebastian Sasikumar, 39, who has been married since 2009. The father-of-four describes a tense relationship; communication was often difficult. Impatient, he would respond with anger.

Even two close calls with death, one leaving a large visible scar on his neck, failed to crack his wall of emotions. “My wife was there with me through it all,” he says, “but I was blind to her love.”

Today, a different man sits across the table. Mr Sasikumar, who works as a trailer driver, is calm and relaxed. He answers questions with a disarming openness that belies his violent past; he would often punctuate his responses with easy laughter.

The change is clear. “I could sense that Sebastian is different,” says Mr Haridas Patrick, 42, who first met Mr Sasikumar when they were in their 20s. They lost touch along the way and only reconnected last year.

“The Sebastian I knew had no patience. He was the first guy to say something to your face with no filter.” Mr Patrick adds with a laugh: “This time round, his aura is different. He’s smiling a lot.”

Surprised by his friend’s change in temperament, he was curious: What brought about this transformation?

Family, says Mr Sasikumar. Beyond his wife and children, “family” also includes more than 80 “brothers” now in his life.

Mr Sasikumar is part of the Brotherhood programme, run by Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities. The healing initiative, launched in 2019, supports men who struggle with violence.