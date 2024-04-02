How to tell if someone is suffering abuse? Here are some signs, and what you can do

The woman, in her 40s, could often be seen standing silently outside her home with her head bowed, eyes down for hours on end.

She would appear withdrawn, and would not make eye contact with anyone. Neighbours in her Housing Board block also detected a strange odour every time they walked past her.

She had no visible bruises or injuries, a common indicator of abuse. Still, neighbours could not shake off a foreboding sense of unease.

They called the police.

They were right to act. Subsequent investigations revealed that Mdm K, a foreigner, was being abused by her mother-in-law. She was given only one slice of bread and a bowl of white rice to eat a day, and allowed to shower once every two to three weeks.

Reflecting on the case, Mr Martin Chok, deputy director of non-profit organisation Care Corner Project StART, says: “Bystander intervention disrupts the cycle of abuse. It sends a clear message that such behaviour is not acceptable nor tolerable.”

Care Corner Project StART is a protection specialist centre that provides integrated services for individuals and families affected by family violence and sexual assault.

Domestic violence refers to patterns of violent, threatening, abusive or controlling behaviours that leave victims feeling unsafe and fearful. It can take on many forms including physical, sexual, emotional and psychological abuse, and neglect.

Domestic violence can occur in families, households, current or past intimate relationships.