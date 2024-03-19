Home away from an abusive home: How this shelter helps victims of domestic violence

The caller was distraught, helpless and fleeing in fear. She’d just escaped from her abuser, who was waiting outside her workplace.

On the other end of the call, hope. Ms Nurul Syahirah, 28, a social worker, soothed and assured the victim, staying on the line as she guided her to the safety of Casa Raudha.

There, the victim found relief and assurance. There, at Casa Raudha, she found a home away from an abusive home.

Such moments underscore the critical need for the support and protection that Casa Raudha and social workers like Ms Syahirah provide.

But it is more than a place for survivors of violence. “I’d always thought that domestic violence was only physical – like physically beating someone,” says Ms Jean Goh. The 57-year-old, a managing director at a local industrial supplies company, confesses that she had limited knowledge when she first started volunteering in Casa Raudha two years ago.

Ms Syahirah observes that many may not know what constitutes domestic violence: “It refers to patterns of violence, threatening or abusive behaviours which includes manipulation and control.”

Domestic violence can take many forms, including physical, sexual, emotional and psychological abuse, and neglect.

Casa Raudha, a shelter for women and children facing domestic violence, first opened its doors in 2008. In 2017, it expanded its services beyond shelter to include outreach and restoration.

With their contrasting styles – Ms Goh’s candour and enthusiasm, balanced by Ms Syahirah’s composure and calmness – the two women make a formidable combination in a team of 11 employees and 50 volunteers.

Ms Goh is a befriender at Casa Raudha, offering companionship and encouragement. Ms Syahirah helps residents open up, but also manages the practicalities – from understanding their legal rights to applying for financial aid.

Their shared mission: To protect survivors and prevent domestic violence by raising awareness.