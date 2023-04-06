Heavy traffic towards Malaysia at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints ahead of Good Friday long weekend

SINGAPORE - Motorists driving into Malaysia on Thursday faced traffic snarls ahead of the Good Friday long weekend, leading to travel delays similar to those seen in recent weeks.

This time, traffic was heavy at both checkpoints heading into Johor. At both the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints, tailback from Malaysia led to delays at the Singapore departure point, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

In a Facebook post on Thursday, ICA said: “Delays are expected and travellers are advised to check traffic conditions before embarking on their journey.”

A live camera feed on the OneMotoring portal showed heavy traffic congestion at both checkpoints on Thursday afternoon at about 3.45pm.

Checks on travelling time using the Beat The Jam app showed that travellers heading to Johor at the Causeway can expect to take between four hours and six hours to get into Malaysia. At Tuas, the crossing is likely to take between three hours and five hours.

This year, Good Friday falls on April 7 and is a public holiday for Singaporeans. Another likely reason for the traffic congestion could be the Qing Ming Festival, which started on April 5.

ICA, in an earlier update at 11am, said there was heavy traffic into Johor at both checkpoints.

At 3.35pm, ICA said heavy traffic at both land checkpoints will cause delays. It advised travellers to check traffic conditions before embarking on their journey to Malaysia.

On March 30, ICA said heavy traffic at the Qing Ming Festival and Good Friday weekend were to be expected, and those planning to cross the land checkpoints between April 3 and April 11 via car or bus were advised to factor in additional time for immigration clearance.

More than one million travellers crossed the land checkpoints at the Good Friday weekend in 2019, ICA added.