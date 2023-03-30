Heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints over Qing Ming and Good Friday weekend: ICA

SINGAPORE - Heavy traffic is expected at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints over the Qing Ming Festival and Good Friday weekend, with traffic flow at both checkpoints back to pre-Covid-19 levels during peak hours.

Qing Ming Festival falls on April 5 while Good Friday falls on April 7. And those planning to cross the land checkpoints between April 3 and April 11 via car or bus are advised to factor in additional time for immigration clearance.

More than 376,000 travellers crossed the land checkpoints daily over the March school holidays in 2023, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a statement on Thursday.

It added that more than one million travellers crossed the land checkpoints over the Good Friday weekend in 2019.

The average waiting time for those travelling by car through the land checkpoints was about three hours, with continuous tailback from the Causeway.

Singapore residents and eligible first-time foreign visitors including Malaysians travelling by bus are encouraged to use the automated lanes at the passenger halls to clear immigration, said the ICA.

Foreign visitors may check their eligibility to use the automated lanes on the ICA website.

Due to the high volume of traffic and daily commuting for employment and studies, Singapore residents do not need to submit a health declaration if they are returning to Singapore through the land checkpoints, said the ICA.

Motorists are reminded not to cut the queue as doing so can cause severe congestion and compromise the safety of other motorists, said the authority.

“ICA will continue to facilitate immigration clearance without compromising security,” said the statement.

“We seek travellers’ understanding and cooperation to be patient, observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline and cooperate with officers.”