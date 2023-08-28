Heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints over long weekend and Sept school holidays

SINGAPORE - Travellers heading to Malaysia through the land checkpoints during the upcoming long weekend and September school holidays are advised to factor in extra travelling time.

As there were queues of up to three hours to clear immigration during the June school holidays, a similar situation is expected at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints in the lead-up to and during the holidays, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in an advisory issued on Monday.

Citing figures from the June holidays, ICA said there was “continuous heavy traffic” as almost 250,000 people passed through both checkpoints at the start of the holidays on June 1.

“During the weekend period of June 16 to 18, more than 1.2 million travellers, averaging more than 400,000 crossings per day, used the land checkpoints,” it added.

“Those who departed by car had to wait for up to three hours before they were cleared through immigration during peak periods.”

Polling Day for Singapore’s presidential election, which falls on Friday, will be a public holiday. The September school holidays are from Saturday to Sept 10, and Sept 11 is Teacher’s Day.

Before travelling to the checkpoints, motorists are advised to check the traffic situation via the Land Transport Authority’s One Motoring website or the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System installed along Bukit Timah Expressway and Ayer Rajah Expressway.

Motorists can also get updates through ICA’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, and radio broadcasts on Money 89.3, One 91.3, Kiss92, Hao 96.3 and UFM 100.3.

ICA said travellers should also ensure that their passport has a remaining validity of at least six months.

Singapore permanent residents who have renewed their passport will have to transfer their re-entry permit to the new passport, while long-term pass holders will need to notify ICA or the Ministry of Manpower of any change in their passport particulars before entry into Singapore.