Faster immigration clearance for incoming motorcyclists at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - Motorcyclists coming into Singapore via the Tuas Checkpoint have been experiencing quicker immigration clearance during the morning peak hour.

This is due to Operation Sunrise – an initiative implemented by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) since May 2023 to ease congestion and accelerate immigration clearance for motorcycles travelling into Singapore via the Tuas Checkpoint.

It involves diverting incoming motorcycle traffic to the unused automated motorcycle lanes for vehicles departing Singapore.

By opening 30 more such lanes, ICA can control the build up of motorcycles that normally clog up the road that has steady lorry and car traffic heading to Tuas Checkpoint from Malaysia.

Said Mr Chong Chee Lee, who lives in Skudai, Johor Bahru: “It used to take me one hour and a half to travel from home to my office in Singapore – I would leave at 6am and arrive at work by 7.30am. Now, I can sleep in longer because the same journey takes about 45 mins.”

The 25-year-old said he has been working as a technician in Singapore for the last two years, and his journey to work was still bearable prior to Operation Sunrise.

But Mr Terry anak Guna, 42, had it worse.

He used to leave his home in Gelang Patah (Johor) for the Second Link at 4am each day. It was a tedious and painful process as he would have to endure motorcycle exhaust fumes while staying in the queue.

“My record lately has been 40 minutes,” said Mr Terry, who has been working in Singapore for the last 15 years.

“These days, I leave at 6.30am and clear the immigration in Tuas by 7.10am. Riding now is less stressful.”