Heavy traffic at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints expected for rest of June: ICA

SINGAPORE - The traveller volume through the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints over the recent weekend from June 17 to 19 has increased to 278,000 per day, compared with 267,000 per day the previous weekend, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Wednesday (June 22).

The recent weekend's traveller volume is also higher than on the Vesak Day weekend, which saw 224,000 travellers per day, and the Good Friday weekend with 149,000 travellers per day.

Traffic flow through the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints has been consistently heavy since the start of the June school holidays, said ICA.

ICA expects continued heavy traffic for the remainder of June.

"Travellers can expect delays during this period and are advised to adjust their travel plans, where possible, to avoid being caught in the traffic jams," said ICA.

They are advised to factor in additional time for immigration clearance and avoid the following peak hours:

Departing Singapore

• Saturday (June 25): 6am to 9am, and 9pm to 11.59pm.

• Sunday (June 26): 6am to 8am.

Arriving in Singapore

• Weekdays till June 24: 10pm to 11.59pm.

• Saturday (June 25): 9pm to 11.59pm.

• Sunday (June 26): 6pm to 11.59pm.

Travellers departing via Woodlands Checkpoint should note that the Jabatan Imigresen Malaysia has been upgrading its arrival immigration car booths at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar since June 6, said ICA. Booths that are being upgraded will not be operational.