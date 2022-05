KUANTAN, PAHANG - The world is reopening and for many in Singapore, the first port of call will be the city-state's closest neighbour Malaysia.

Many would have rushed into Johor Bahru in the first few days of April when the land border reopened, and others would have become reacquainted with familiar haunts in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Melaka or the clear waters off islands such as Redang and Tioman.