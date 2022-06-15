Traffic at S'pore-Malaysia land checkpoints heavy since start of school holidays

SINGAPORE - Traffic through Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints has been consistently heavy since the start of the June school holiday period, with traveller volume over the past weekend rising to 267,000 people per day compared with 262,000 the previous weekend.

Heavy traffic is expected to continue for the rest of June and travellers can expect delays during this period, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a news release on Wednesday (June 15).

Those travelling through the two checkpoints are advised to adjust their travel plans to avoid being caught in traffic jams.

Last weekend's (from June 10 to 12) daily volume of 267,000 travellers is higher than that of the Vesak Day weekend, which saw 224,000 daily travellers, and Good Friday's 149,000.

In 2019, the peak of the June school holiday saw waiting times of close to 2½ hours for travellers crossing the border by car before being cleared through immigration.

ICA advised travellers to factor in additional time for immigration clearance and to avoid peak hours.

For those travelling from Singapore to Malaysia, peak hours for the rest of June are from 6pm to 11.59pm on Fridays, 6am to 9am and 9pm to 11.59pm on Saturdays, and 6am to 8am on Sundays.

For those arriving in Singapore, peak hours on weekdays until June 24 are from 10pm to 11.59pm. For Saturdays in June, peak hours are from 9pm to 11.59pm while Sundays will see its peak from 6pm to 11.59pm.

ICA added that travellers departing Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint may note that Malaysia's immigration department, Jabatan Imigresen Malaysia, has been upgrading arrival immigration car booths since June 6.

During this period, booths that are undergoing upgrading will not be operational.

To monitor the traffic situation, travellers can check the Land Transport Authority's One Motoring website or ICA's Facebook page.

They can also take cross-border bus services instead of driving into Malaysia, ICA added.